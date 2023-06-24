Come fall in love with this thoughtfully designed new construction home located on an end lot in the secluded Winding Creek subdivision. As you walk through the elegant iron double doors, you'll immediately be impressed with the 12-foot ceilings and the generous amount of room in the open-concept living space! The kitchen features gorgeous quartz countertops with a whimsical backsplash, gas cooktop, Bosch stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, and the pantry of your dreams! Large island with eating bar. Extra large windows throughout the home allow the beauty of natural light to stream throughout this home. Spacious primary suite with a sumptuous primary bath including stand-alone luxury tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities, and an oversized closet with many built-ins. Dedicated study, and additional flex room with trimmed accent wall to be used as a study, exercise room, playroom, or whatever you desire! Three secondary bedrooms each have their own dedicated bathroom. The Texas-sized covered patio with cedar beams is perfect for entertaining a crowd! Spray foam insulation in the attic ensures an energy-efficient home! Propane tank on site. Side entry three-car garage with long driveway. Large amount of space on the back half of this lot gives you plenty of room to add a pool! Zoned for excellent CSISD schools!