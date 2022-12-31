 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $998,900

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $998,900

Come fall in love with this thoughtfully designed new construction home located on a corner acre lot in the secluded Winding Creek subdivision. Extra large windows throughout the home allow the beauty of natural light to stream through this nearly 4,000 sq.ft. luxury property. Expansive open concept living space and kitchen and bar. Dedicated study, and additional flex room to be used as a study, exercise room, playroom, or whatever you desire! The Texas-sized covered patio is perfect entertaining a crowd! Side entry three-car garage. Zoned for excellent CSISD schools! Keep an eye on this one! It gets better every day!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert