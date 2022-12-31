4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $998,900

Come fall in love with this thoughtfully designed new construction home located on a corner acre lot in the secluded Winding Creek subdivision. Extra large windows throughout the home allow the beauty of natural light to stream through this nearly 4,000 sq.ft. luxury property. Expansive open concept living space and kitchen and bar. Dedicated study, and additional flex room to be used as a study, exercise room, playroom, or whatever you desire! The Texas-sized covered patio is perfect entertaining a crowd! Side entry three-car garage. Zoned for excellent CSISD schools! Keep an eye on this one! It gets better every day!