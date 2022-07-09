4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $997,920

Another NEW Construction home in the private subdivision of Winding Creek Estates! This home is currently under construction with many home selections still available to customize. Nearly 3,700 square feet of living space with a large covered front AND back patio! 2+ car OVERSIZED garage. Vaulted entry, formal dining room, living room and a bonus room upstairs. This home hits all the must have check marks for your Forever Home. Call Today For More Information!!!