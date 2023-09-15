Welcome to your dream home! This magnificent 4,614 square foot residence is perfectly situated on an oversized lot, backing up to a prestigious country club. Boasting 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths, this home offers ample space for your family and guests. Step into elegance with formal living and dining areas, perfect for hosting gatherings and creating cherished memories. Enjoy cozy moments in the family room or casual meals in the breakfast room, each thoughtfully designed for comfort. Entertain in style with a convenient wet bar, adding a touch of sophistication to your gatherings. The updated kitchen features Taj Mahal quartzite counters, custom cabinetry and complemented by plantation shutters throughout, adding a touch of timeless class to every room. Upstairs, an appealing bonus room and full bath present endless possibilites as a play room, office, or guest suite, catering to your specific needs. Notably, this home was crafted by a custom home builder for himself, showcasing meticulous attention to detail and premium craftsmanship. It has been lovingly maintained by a single owner, ensuring its pristine condition and timeless charm.