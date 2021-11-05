4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $995,000

The attention to detail in the design and build of this home is unmatched, from the 12' tall walls with custom ceiling treatments throughout, 9'wide White Oak Floors in all the living areas, Seagrass in all 4 bedrooms, Walker Zanger countertops and tile in all 4 bathrooms, Custom hand glazed Cabinetry in the kitchen, Thibaut Wallpaper, Bertazzoni Appliances with wood paneled fronts to match the Cabinetry. Appliances include 36" Refrigerator, 36" Six Burner Range, Microwave Oven, 2 24" Dishwashers and a full-sized fridge in the Butler's Pantry. The exterior features smeared brick and stone, Landscape Architect designed site, Large Outdoor Kitchen with DSC Pro gas grille, Fireplace and undercounter fridge, all under cover. Completing this masterpiece is a 30' X 18' Custom pool with 2' Custom, pored in place concrete Coping and Fountains at all 4 corners. This is a truly spectacular custom home.