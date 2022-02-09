Designed as the builder's personal home, this hidden gem was crafted with meticulous detail & artisan finishes throughout! An elegant foyer leads to the large living room with corner fireplace, wood beam ceiling, & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor oasis complete with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, sparkling pool, hot tub, & gorgeous landscaping. Built around a massive island with a country sink & eating bar, the kitchen is a culinary dream, Viking gas range, butler’s pantry with extra sink and built-in ice maker, and tons of counter workspace. A sophisticated master suite is complete with a sitting area, a flex room, laundry access, a huge closet with built-ins and automatic lighting, & a breathtaking bathroom featuring a freestanding soaking tub, walk-in shower with 3 shower heads, & separate vanities with striking marble countertops. Work from home in style in the study with built-in desk and storage, en suite bath, and Murphy bed. Two additional guest bedrooms with luxurious en-suite bathrooms can be found on the main floor. The second floor features a third guest bedroom or flex room, a large media/game room, & a full bath. This home also features spacious closets throughout, an oversized 4 car garage with workspace, & a large storage room. There is a .34 acre dedicated green space behind the home providing a full acre of privacy. *This property is leased through April 30, 2022. Buyer must take possession after completion of the lease.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $980,000
