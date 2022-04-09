4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $979,900

Golden Homes at its best! If you are looking to build a custom home, then look no further. Wonderful new floor plan that sits on a large .35 of an acre lot in very sought-after Greens Prairie Reserves which is on Cul-de-Sac Street, & it backs up to green belt. Builder has paid attention to every detail from wonderful high ceilings to gorgeous, engineered glue down wood floors & crown moldings. Dramatic foyer w/brick accent niche welcomes you into this very open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen w/Thermador appliances- 3 ovens, commercial grade cooking range w/Zephyr vent hood, custom built maple cabinets, high level granite counter tops, oversized pantry & granite back splash w/pot filler. Living room highlights stone fireplace, built ins & large, picturesque window that brings outside in. 4 spacious bedrooms -2 downstairs & 2 upstairs. Huge study has architectural detailed ceiling & barn door. Formal dining has accent wall & built-in buffet! Master bedroom suite is a retreat at the end of the day. Master bath has maple wood-stained modern vanities, two walk in closets- each w/ higher end-stained built ins. Sound system wiring, security system & smart locks. Over size 3 car garage w/huge driveway is great for extra parking. Enormous, covered patio has built in outdoor kitchen w/large BBQ grill, sink, extra storage & fire pit. Professionally landscaped front & back yard is to die for- w/retaining walls, extensive landscaping, lights & not to mention courtyard w/wrought iron fence.