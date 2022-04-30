New Construction - This Benjamin Rivers Custom Home offers many amenities! Beautiful open concept with wonderful high ceilings and a fantastic spit plan for privacy. Spacious living area with wood-burning fireplace, large cook's kitchen with granite counter-tops, luxurious backsplash, double bult-in ovens, stainless cook top, butler's walk-in pantry, beautiful cabinetry and hardware, tile plank flooring and designer tile, high-end lighting and plumbing fixtures, raised box ceiling in master bedroom and two bedrooms, cathedral ceiling in 4th bedroom, colonial crown throughout the home, 2 car garage, media room and pre-wired for alarm system and surround sound. Master bath has granite counter-tops, walk-in shower and freestanding spa tub. For all your entertaining, enjoy a built-in wine cooler, large covered back patio with ceiling fan, cedar beams and outside kitchen with a sink.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $979,700
