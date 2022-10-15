4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $975,000

GORGEOUS Martin & Sims New Builder Home on corner lot in lovely Greens Prairie Reserve Subdivision. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home will WOW you with it's exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail! The living room is centered by a fabulous gas fireplace and has floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in an abundance of natural light to the space. The dining room and kitchen open up to the living space for an open concept that is wonderful for entertaining. The kitchen features a big island with STUNNING quartzite countertops, a large farmhouse sink, upgraded appliances and a fantastic walk-in pantry. The serene and spacious master bedroom has gorgeous windows and a master bath with double vanities, a sleek, free standing tub, and an oversized shower with custom tile work and Rain Shower Head. This home offers a UNIQUE bonus room on the second floor that can be either a 5th bedroom, entertainment room or large office. Natural marble and granite countertops throughout all bathrooms and so many more upgrades throughout this home. A wonderful covered patio and beautiful backyard will be an amazing escape to a long day. Close to retail, restaurants, entertainment and schools. Come see this fantastic home!