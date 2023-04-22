Experience functional beauty in this custom built Magruder Home located in Winding Creek, which offers a country setting with convenient access to South College Station fare. Enjoy spacious bedrooms, comfortable gathering areas, endless storage, & abundant natural light. This beautiful home features immense central living room, separate family room/bonus room, enormous kitchen highlighting an extensive island counter & walk-through pantry, separate formal dining room with passage to the oversized covered porch, secluded primary retreat with spa-like en suite bath & walk-in closet with utility room access. Two spacious guest bedrooms share a Jack/Jill bathroom with separate vanities; a third guest bedroom enjoys a private bathroom. Additional features include large foyer, office, attached 2-car & detached 1-car garages. All Magruder Homes highlight elegant craftsmanship, stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, & a lasting relationship with the builder.