This Schaefer Custom Home offers outstanding amenities and a well designed flexible floor plan on a one acre lot! The open concept, 3-way split plan features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 half/guest bath, a spacious family room, a 2nd living space/den that can also be a study or home office, a dining room and a gourmet eat-in island kitchen. Each bedroom has access to it's own full bath as well as a large walk-in closet. The family room offers a dramatic ceiling, beautiful fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. The island kitchen comes with farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, extensive custom cabinets, beautiful granite counters & a huge walk-in pantry. A huge covered patio overlooks the back yard and offers great year round entertainment space with an outdoor kitchen that includes a built-in grill, sink and space for a beverage refrigerator. An oversize three car garage provides plenty of room for extra storage and workbench space. In addition, the over-sized laundry room has built in sink and has direct access to a functional mudroom space and primary suite. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, and selected designer touches. Highly efficient with foam insulation in the walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, a 16-SEER high efficiency HVAC systems and tankless water heaters. In addition, the home has a security system and is wired for surround sound.