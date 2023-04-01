Stunning Schaefer Custom Home with sophisticated Interior Design by Cynthia Lacy. This 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in the gated section of beautiful Williams Creek Lake Estates! From the moment you enter the home, you will see all the architectural details this custom built home offers. The spacious living area has a gorgeous fireplace, beautiful windows that provide serene views into the backyard, and an open floor plan that flows into the amazing kitchen and dining area. The kitchen is a dream with a large island, double ovens, large butler's pantry, and stunning backsplash. The large master bedroom has gorgeous windows, and an exquisite master bathroom with walk in shower, double sinks, and great walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms can be found throughout the house, each with ensuite baths. The home also has a gorgeous private office off the entry. You do not want to miss out on the fantastic backyard with all the entertaining amenities including covered patio area, large stunning pool, spa, and amazing outdoor kitchen/bar area great for family and friend gatherings. Additional amenities include spray foam insulation, insulated garage door, specialty lighting fixtures, wide plank tile flooring, plantation shutters across the front of the house and so much more. This home is a dream you do not want to miss out on!