 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $947,650

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $947,650

Lake Lot Home Here! This new construction is sure to give you all the good nature vibes. Natural color scheme exterior with side entry garage. Covered front patio with vaulted entry. Open floorplan with living room, kitchen, formal dining room and eat in kitchen space! Bonus room upstairs with bathroom and large closet space. Call Today for more information!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan will host its third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks & Drones Show Monday at the RELLIS par…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert