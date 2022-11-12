4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $934,900

Enter the doors of this exquisite custom home, built by 5K Homes located in the new area of Pebble Creek! This 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home is a dream with open floor plan, tall ceilings, & fabulous finishes. The living room has a stunning gas fireplace, wood shelving built-ins, a fantastic wet bar, & views into the kitchen & dining room. An exposed brick wall is a focal point in the large dining area. Off the dining room & kitchen, you will find a laundry room and butler's pantry. The spacious master bedroom has gorgeous windows, & a master bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, & walk-in closet. Downstairs find 2 additional bedrooms with their own full bathrooms with fantastic finishes & closets. Upstairs find an additional large bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. A private office can be found off the entry. Additional features include mud room, covered patio area with outdoor kitchen, spacious backyard, & 2 garages with a capacity for 3 cars.