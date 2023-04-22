Enter the doors of this exquisite custom home, built by 5K Homes located in the desirable new area of Pebble Creek! This 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home is a dream with open floor plan, tall ceilings, and fabulous finishes. The luxurious living room has a stunning gas fireplace, open wood shelving built-ins, a fantastic wet bar area, and views into the kitchen and dining room. An exposed brick wall is a focal point in the large dining area that provides a wonderful custom feel. Off the dining room and kitchen, you will find a large laundry room and butler’s pantry. The spacious master bedroom has no detail spared with gorgeous windows, and a master bathroom that has double sinks, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and exquisite walk-in closet. Downstairs find two additional bedrooms with their own full bathrooms complete with fantastic finishes and closets. Upstairs find an additional large bedroom with its own bathroom and walk-in closet. A private office can be found off the entry that has tremendous natural light and spacious closet. Additional features include large mud room, covered patio area with outdoor kitchen, spacious backyard, and two garages with a capacity for three cars. This home is one you do not want to miss!