 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $919,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $919,000

Located on a corner lot in College Hills Estates, this BRAND NEW gorgeous Modern Farmhouse is ready for you to call home immediately! No need to wait for lengthy construction, stop and take a look at this newly completed 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom open and spacious floor plan with superior finishes! Start with the open kitchen and living space where the quartzite island spices up the design and gives you that pop of color, bringing the room to life. This home features both a formal dining and study which leads to the spacious master suite and laundry room built directly into the master closet. Upstairs features 1 guest suite with adjoining bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. In addition there is a pocket office space with barn door for an added office space or craft nook. The property is privacy fenced with a large backyard featuring scattered trees for privacy. The property design and finishes speak for themselves and the home is ready to show anytime! Make this your Aggie Game Day Retreat or Primary Residence

People are also reading…

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert