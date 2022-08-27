4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $899,900

Located in one of College Station's newest premier subdivisions! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home. This home offers an open concept floorplan with a 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a guest bath, a spacious living area, a 2nd living, large dining and a custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, beautiful fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink and built-ins + an oversized two car garage with extra storage. The master suite walk in closet with custom built-ins and a spa bath offers a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk in shower with multiple shower heads. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio offers and outdoor kitchen, overlooks the fully fenced back yard and offers great entertainment space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, & multiple energy efficient features including foam insulation in the walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, high efficiency Trane HVAC systems and tankless water heaters. This home is scheduled to be completed by the end of September so there is still time to make some selections!