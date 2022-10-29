 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $899,000

Have you been looking for acreage in College Station with minimal restrictions?!? THIS IS IT! Less than 5 miles to the Texas A&M Campus, a beautiful corner lot with 3.219 acres, a 4 bedroom house, a POOL, and a separate pool house with full kitchenette, is calling your name! The main home is 3374 square feet and offers a ton of space. There is a huge primary suite situated on the first and second floors! The downstairs is set up for entertainment with an open floor plan, living, kitchen, dining area and wet bar. The upstairs space has three full bedrooms and two full baths. The most stunning part is the second floor patio that overlooks the refreshing pool in the back yard to enjoy coffee or cocktails while enjoying your over 3 acre lot! Out past the pool, you will find a 450 square foot pool house that includes a full kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. Don't miss your chance to own such a lovely lot inside College Station!

