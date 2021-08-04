Explore the stone steps and pathways that surround this immaculately maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bathroom, 2 story home with two offices overlooking the 16th fairway of Pebble Creek Golf Course! The columned front entry opens to a great room encompassing the foyer, staircase, and formal dining room, and extending to french doors leading to the rear deck, pergola, and patio. A divine first floor primary suite offers space for a sitting area, private access to the rear patio, and separate marble vanities, a cedar closet, and dual heads in the en suite bath walk-in shower. Designed for entertainment, a large kitchen opens to the 2nd living room and breakfast area with patio access. Delight guests with aperitifs from the wet bar, or appetizers made with the gas cooktop and convection oven and ample counter work space! Work from home or enjoy projects in the dual 'me-caves' located at either side of the estate. Out back awaits a verdant haven complete with multiple seating areas, a large pergola and deck, and landscaping that will be the envy of everyone at your garden party! Classic but never out of fashion, the home and wooded half acre lot also feature beautiful wood floors, a mosquito control system, roof and gutters replaced spring 2021, a security system with perimeter cameras, 2 tankless water heaters, low e windows, and a zoned HVAC system less than 5 years old. *Seller would like to be able to lease back through the mid-October, 2021, if possible.*
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $898,000
