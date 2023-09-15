***Builder is offering a $10,000 credit to buy down buyer's interest rate AND a $5,000 credit towards choosing your own landscaping for a contract that closes by October 31st!*** This 4bed/3.5bath home sits on a 1.02acre lot in Winding Creek Estates located in rural South College Station. The kitchen/dining/living area are all one long grand room with a striking, soaring A-frame ceiling in the combined dining/living room with a massive floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace surrounded by full length windows on either side. The kitchen features a huge 9' island, large windows, double ovens, modern sleek black stainless steel appliances, and a hidden pantry. Amazing amount of storage that was thoughtfully planned— abundant custom kitchen & laundry room cabinets, built-ins on both sides of the fireplace, to the size/layouts of all closets. Split floor plan with the primary suite on one side of the house, two bedrooms on their own wing, with the 4th bedroom tucked privately in the back corner. The spa-like primary bathroom has a beamed A-frame ceiling, a freestanding tub beneath a huge arched window, & 10' shower with glass & stunning arched niche, double sinks. Moody yet organic— white walls with black doors/countertops/tiles & natural colored accents in taupe/tan/cream. The garage entry & primary suite wing of the house offers 3' wide ADA compliant doorways. Outdoor kitchen. Winding Creek has Fiber Optic internet.