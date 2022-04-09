4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $897,000

Farmhouse and contemporary combine in this home on over an acre in Millican Reserve. This gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is nestled on over an acre in CSISD. Walk in the door to the sweeping open concept kitchen, dining and living room with hardwood floors throughout. The focal point of the living room is the 2 story cathedral ceiling and a shiplap/concrete fireplace. The stunning kitchen features a quartz island with under counter storage, concrete counter tops, walk in pantry with automatic vacpan/dustpan and Kitchenaid appliance package. Walk into the master bedroom where you will see numerous windows with remote controlled shades plus raised ceilings with beams. Through the barn door you will find the master bathroom featuring an oversized rain head shower, claw foot tub, double sinks, his and her closets plus a make-up area which flows into the downstairs laundry room. Both the office and workout room each feature built in shelves plus the office feature brick wall and fireplace. The workout room, is across the hall from the guest bathroom with outdoor shower and dog wash. Upstairs is a built in desk area, book shelf wall, 3 beds, 2 baths and 2nd laundry room. Relax and entertain in style in the back yard by the firepit. The adorable detached living quarters with cathedral ceiling, half bath, wood burning fireplace over look the garden. The natural setting blends indoor/outdoor living with luxury. Fully furnished - minus a few exclusions - for an additional $51,500!