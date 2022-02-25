Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and private 1.3-acre lot in Williams Creek, this stunning estate has been fully remodeled with meticulous attention to detail. The home features an open floor plan with abundant natural light and a great flow between living spaces. Both beautiful living areas, the dining room, and the primary suite all overlook the expansive backyard with a fire pit and plenty of room to add a pool! Access the fabulous outdoor entertainment area through one of 4 French Doors located along the back of the home. The luxurious, spa-like primary suite has been fully remodeled and will inspire even the most discerning eye. The functional 3-way split floor plan allows privacy for all occupants and guests while the upstairs flex room makes a fantastic gym, office, media room, or play space! Owners and guests will appreciate the large driveway and 3 car garage. This smart home features Lutron lighting control, smart sprinkler system, and EV charging outlet in the garage.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $895,000
