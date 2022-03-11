4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $895,000

This one family home is situated on 6.687 acres in College Station is on the market for the first time. The ability to entertain was a key component when the home was designed. The rooms are spacious and have a natural flow. The living room has a grand fireplace and tons of natural light. The kitchen was recently updated to include granite countertops and new appliances. The large master suite has been updated to include a stand alone jetted tub, a tiled shower, and granite countertops. The home was constructed in 1995 and consists of an engineered slab, and a 20 x14 heated workshop attached to the garage. The property also has a basketball half court, and several gardening spots. The 6.687 acres is mostly wooded and offers a true sense of privacy.