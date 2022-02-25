Incredible Mariott Home with lots of space for everyone. Four bedrooms (3 on the main level), 4 bathrooms (3 on the main level). There are 2 studies (main level) & 2 bonus room (upstairs). This home truly has it all. The large primary area has room for a sitting area. The primary area has 2 large walk-in closets an oversized tub in the shower area and a sauna. The main level has all tile or wood floors. The kitchen has a built-in trash compactor, a large island with seating and built in desk area for the littles to do their homework while you prepare meals. Enjoy mornings and evenings on your screened in back patio over looking the pool. There is a bathroom with access from the pool area. The formal dining room has beautiful built-ins to hold your treasures and hosting materials. The large living room has a fireplace with marble surround as well as custom built-is. This home boasts energy efficiency as well. Foam insulation and an upgraded 16 seer HVAC system with 2 tankless hot water systems. Come and tour this amazing home & fall in love.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $890,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Post Oak Mall turned out thousands when it first opened its doors to the public on Feb. 17, 1982, with 80 stores and four anchors. Forty years…
College Station will make an internal hire to replace departing football coach Steve Huff, who was hired Thursday as head football coach and a…
First-year Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle capped his first weekend by experiencing “Olsen Magic.”
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
Three College Station High School students have earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.