4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $890,000

Incredible Mariott Home with lots of space for everyone. Four bedrooms (3 on the main level), 4 bathrooms (3 on the main level). There are 2 studies (main level) & 2 bonus room (upstairs). This home truly has it all. The large primary area has room for a sitting area. The primary area has 2 large walk-in closets an oversized tub in the shower area and a sauna. The main level has all tile or wood floors. The kitchen has a built-in trash compactor, a large island with seating and built in desk area for the littles to do their homework while you prepare meals. Enjoy mornings and evenings on your screened in back patio over looking the pool. There is a bathroom with access from the pool area. The formal dining room has beautiful built-ins to hold your treasures and hosting materials. The large living room has a fireplace with marble surround as well as custom built-is. This home boasts energy efficiency as well. Foam insulation and an upgraded 16 seer HVAC system with 2 tankless hot water systems. Come and tour this amazing home & fall in love.