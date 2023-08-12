This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is a dream from the moment you enter! As you step into the spacious living room, you'll appreciate the beautiful windows throughout providing an abundance of natural light, and its seamless flow into the gorgeous kitchen and breakfast area complete with a beautiful fireplace. The kitchen is a chef's delight, featuring a large island adorned with luxurious granite countertops, double ovens, fantastic custom cabinetry, butler's pantry equipped with a built-in wine rack and wine cooler, and a large walk-in pantry. The home offers a sophisticated formal dining room where you can create lasting memories with friends and loved ones. The master bathroom is a tranquil retreat, complete with a soaking tub to melt your cares away, a large walk-in shower, double sinks for added convenience, and a generously sized walk-in closet. The home boasts elegant plantation shutters, adding a touch of timeless charm to every room. Working from home will be a breeze in the private office, exquisitely adorned with stunning built-ins, providing a conducive and elegant workspace. Stepping outside, you'll find a spacious backyard with a covered outdoor area, outside kitchen and fireplace, wonderful for relaxing evenings or hosting get togethers with family and friends. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own this exceptional home!