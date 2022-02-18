LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Historic Southside at its Finest!! Charming 4 bedroom home just one block from TAMU. This home offers so much! Starting with a great floor plan with two living areas, a formal dining area, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The spacious home has been updated while still maintaining the character the historic district exudes. You will find gorgeous wood floors, beautiful windows flooding the home with natural light and views of the delightful backyard space with towering oak trees and a fantastic patio. The cozy upstairs loft makes into a wonderful playroom or a quiet reading nook. The two car garage includes a huge storage room. Additional parking spaces are located in the alley behind the house. This property is a short distance to Texas A&M University and Kyle Field plus parks, restaurants, shopping and more! Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear the Aggie Band and sounds of school spirit right from your back patio!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan High School Director of Bands Bre Osbourn has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective Feb. 14, pending an investigation by t…
Texas A&M President Banks directs The Battalion to cease regular print edition by end of spring semester
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks informed leadership at The Battalion, the university’s student newspaper, Friday afterno…
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Three men were killed during a shooting early Sunday morning at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.
When Steve Huff stepped out onto the front porch of the College Station High School field house on the school’s opening day in August 2012, he…
Bryan resident Juan Hernandez will have a moment few have experienced: appearing in a Super Bowl ad.
A Galveston County man was in the Brazos County jail Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Bryan High School English teacher Abby Scoresby’s favorite day of the year, Valentine’s Day, became even more special when award-winning child…
The Caldwell Motel burned down Tuesday and the motel was a "total loss," according to Caldwell Fire Chief David Pevehouse.
From caring for cows to caring for people, Rudder High School senior Charli Josey has a heart for healing that she uses on the family ranch an…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …