4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $875,000

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Historic Southside at its Finest!! Charming 4 bedroom home just one block from TAMU. This home offers so much! Starting with a great floor plan with two living areas, a formal dining area, four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The spacious home has been updated while still maintaining the character the historic district exudes. You will find gorgeous wood floors, beautiful windows flooding the home with natural light and views of the delightful backyard space with towering oak trees and a fantastic patio. The cozy upstairs loft makes into a wonderful playroom or a quiet reading nook. The two car garage includes a huge storage room. Additional parking spaces are located in the alley behind the house. This property is a short distance to Texas A&M University and Kyle Field plus parks, restaurants, shopping and more! Don't miss this rare opportunity to hear the Aggie Band and sounds of school spirit right from your back patio!