4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $873,440

This is a proposed construction home. Top Line Homes new construction home features a spacious 3,296 sq ft of living space! With 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms complete with a bonus room upstairs! Additional features are the front porch and back patio that offer nearly 550 sq ft more of covered living spaces! Spacious laundry room accessible from the master closet. And the always convenient "drop zone" with bench and cubbies for all your needs. Saddle Creek is a well established neighborhood in South College Station with mature trees, community pavilion and pool! Please note: this is a proposed construction home. Photos are of previously built homes and for example only. Material finishes, build details etc as well as Lot/list prices are subject to change. Contact us today for more information!!!

