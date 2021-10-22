Have you been looking for a NEW SPIN on the modern farmhouse? If so, THIS IS IT! This home has been designed with soaring ceilings and large energy efficient windows to bring openness and light into the home. The floor plan has been carefully thought out for functionality! There is a ton of living space for anyone looking for places to work from home; along with designated areas to study and play. The kitchen area will be equipped with an upgraded appliance package INCLUDING the refrigerator. This split style floor plan allows for maximum privacy in the master suite and a spacious game room toward the back of the house. The back patio is an outdoor OASIS with a kitchen and cozy fireplace! The black metal roof and black trim windows will add something a little extra in style, as well as upgraded fixtures throughout. Set on an over acre lot, don't miss your chance to own a home in this desired neighborhood. Customizations can be made in finishes before the sheetrock stage, so ACT FAST!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $865,000
