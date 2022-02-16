4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $865,000

Stunning two-story Mariott Home, in the coveted community of Pebble Creek. Curb appeal deluxe when you drive up to this 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom retreat, including a grand front entry way and eye-catching rotunda. Great detail such as travertine marble floors, exquisite woodwork and custom built-in cabinets, stone-encased gas fireplace, plantation shutters and beautiful transom interior windows. Kitchen comes complete with double ovens, warming drawer, oversized island, a built in fridge, and butlers pantry with wine fridge. Kitchen area leads into two sizable dining areas. Formal dining room overlooking the front of the home and just off the entryway and the breakfast nook oriented toward the back with a view of the back yard. The spacious owner’s suite looks out onto the back patio and pool, and leads into a luxurious bathroom, including a recently remodeled shower and tub. Downstairs has an office with wood stained crown molding. Upstairs is a huge open concept game room that overlooks the front entry, including a full-size pool table (table and billiards light convey), a wet bar and plenty of space to watch movies or sports. A second office/kids homework area located off the game room. Spacious closets are every organizer’s dream. Home has been recently painted. A backyard delight - covered patio, a pool uniquely designed for diving, and lots of green space all allow for a true getaway when you come home from a busy day. There is an HOA compliant extra pad for boat storage.