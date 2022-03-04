You wanted a custom home, but didn’t have time to build it? This is the answer to your Pinterest dreams! This amazing extremely custom home in Pebble Creek with circle drive to greet you was built in 2012 & is in spectacular condition! This incredible home features 4 bedrooms (master & guest down & 2 upstairs), 4.5 full bathrooms, a study, adorned with built-ins & french doors, and a game room with balcony upstairs. From the moment you enter this home you'll find the fabulous turret two story entry overlooking the generous living room with sky high ceilings & a walls of windows to the backyard! The large open kitchen is a dream! The home features extensive wood work and custom paint throughly with some of the most exquisite ceilings you’ve seen! The formal dining provides for an exceptional experience with its custom ceiling paint. The large master bedroom and bathroom provide the perfect amount of seclusion, ample “WOW” & easy access to its own patio & the oversized backyard. Take a trip upstairs to enjoy your 13x23 game room, extra large bedrooms & private baths. No carpet solves those allergy issues, and oversized closets are a storage dream! The final touch is the outdoor screened kitchen for your inner chef! You will not want to miss this opportunity, come tour and fall in love with this mind blowing home today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are the results from Brazos County from absentee and early voting and all of the county's 25 polling centers. Results are unofficial:
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on an assault charge from an incident with his girlfriend on Saturday,…
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
The parents of a girlfriend allegedly assaulted by Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas were arrested Thursday by the University Police De…
Voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in the primary election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Updated
A man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, Calif.
- Updated
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.