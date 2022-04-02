4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $850,000

Heath Townsend Homes presents one of its most popular floor plans in the new and sought after Greens Prairie Reserve subdivision! Featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, two car garage with a porte cochere, bonus room, and an OUTDOOR KITCHEN, this home HAS IT ALL! You'll love the large deep pantry, great master shower, and large utility room! Building homes for over 20 years in Brazos County, Heath Townsend is known for QUALITY homes. Come see the "little" things that he does that goes above and beyond such as level 3 granite, elegant walk-in tiled showers, 2" blinds, raised ceilings, insulated garages with belt driven garage doors, and accredited as a Good Cents home!