Heath Townsend Homes presents one of its most popular floor plans in the new and sought after Greens Prairie Reserve subdivision! Featuring 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, two car garage with a porte cochere, bonus room, and an OUTDOOR KITCHEN, this home HAS IT ALL! You'll love the large deep pantry, great master shower, and large utility room! Building homes for over 20 years in Brazos County, Heath Townsend is known for QUALITY homes. Come see the "little" things that he does that goes above and beyond such as level 3 granite, elegant walk-in tiled showers, 2" blinds, raised ceilings, insulated garages with belt driven garage doors, and accredited as a Good Cents home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $850,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
There are about 10-12 women’s basketball coaches Texas A&M could have hired who would have been sure-fire home run hires, but Georgia’s Jo…
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
State health officials reported another COVID-19 death in Brazos County over the weekend, bringing the virus-related death toll in the county to 406.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
Smith, star of “King Richard," won his first Oscar. 'CODA' won best picture. See Smith's confrontation, review all the winners, and enjoy a look at red carpet arrivals.