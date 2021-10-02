Beautiful new home on 1.008 acres in Polo Estates. With 3058 square feet of quality construction, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and is located outside the city limits which means lower taxes. Property features include: open concept floor plan, 8' threshold double door entrance, expansive windows overlooking back patio, floor to ceiling stone masonry fireplace, 14' ceiling in living room, surround sound in living room, island in kitchen with farm sink, large walk-in pantry with custom cabinetry and sink, master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower with bench seat, tile surround and private toilet, custom cabinets throughout, office/bonus room. Exterior features include: stone exterior, front and back patio with tongue and grove stained ceiling, outdoor kitchen supplied with gas, surround sound on back patio, 2 car garage, propane tank and aerobic septic. Energy efficient items include foam insulation, heat pump, vinyl low E windows and a tankless water heater. Quality construction, lower tax rate and energy efficiency! Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $830,000
