This new Schaefer Custom Home offers a flexible floor plan and outstanding amenities! The open concept, split bedroom plan features 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a spacious family room, a study that can also be a 2nd living space, a dining room and a gourmet eat-in island kitchen. Each bedroom has access to it's own full bath as well as a large walk-in closet. The family room offers a dramatic ceiling, beautiful fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. The island kitchen comes with Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, extensive custom cabinets, beautiful granite counters and a huge walk-in pantry. A large covered patio overlooks the back yard and offers great entertainment space. An oversize three car garage provides plenty of room for extra storage and workbench space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood and tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, and stainless steel appliances. Highly efficient with foam insulation in the walls and attic, low-E vinyl windows, two 15-SEER high efficiency HVAC systems and tankless water heaters.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $829,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
College Station football coach Steve Huff called Jaxson Slanker and Kyle Walsh into his office Tuesday afternoon to discuss their current recr…
Texas A&M, Blinn College and school districts throughout the region will be closed Thursday — and some Friday as well — due to the expecte…
President Joe Biden wants credit for nominating the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of shaking a 5-month-old baby and throwing him against …
Texas A&M All-American Tyra Gittens has transferred to Texas, she announced on Twitter on Wednesday. Gittens posted a graphic of her weari…
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Here are the UIL district alignments for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons for Brazos Valley high school teams.