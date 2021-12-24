4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $825,000

This is the one you have been waiting for! Located on 2+ acres in Tuscany Trace, this property offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths complete with an office downstairs and a bonus room upstairs! Kitchen has beamed ceilings, large island, dining area, stainless appliances, granite counters, gas cooking, walk in pantry, coffee bar and small butlers pantry. Primary bedroom has views of the pool and a sitting area and the ensuite has a separate walk in shower with 2 shower heads, a large whirlpool tub, separate vanities, his and her closet with built in chest and multi-level shelving. Open family room has cozy fireplace for those chilly nights. Bedroom 1 and 2 share the hall bath while bedroom 3 serves as a junior suite or guest suite. Outside, an inground pool with a relaxing waterfall and hot tub awaits you. The covered patio is perfect for entertaining summer or fall and the pool is complete with tanning ledge, basketball goal and volley ball poles for fun in the sun! Side entry 3 car garage with extra parking pad is ready to park your side by side or golf cart and provides ample space for a freezer/fridge or work bench. Entry hall from garage has a drop station for coats and back packs as well as a work desk for crafting or other household needs. This floor plan flows well, has lots of storage and simply checks all of the boxes. Located in CSISD and just minutes to TAMU and Kyle Field! Buyer should verify all school information.