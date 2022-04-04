 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $825,000

This STUNNING home sits on a GORGEOUS acre! Circle drive, perimeter fenced, and 3+ car garage areas of which one pull-through garage is currently fully insulated with HVAC unit and being used as a game room and workout room. Step inside this home to a stunning brick-barrel ceiling entry with a wet bar area with cooper sink. The eye-catching quartz countertops in the kitchen boast a farm house sink, eating bar, gas appliances, plus an oversized walk-in pantry. Open floor plan with the kitchen, dining room, and living room boasting custom built entertainment area with gas-started fireplace. Split bedroom floor plan. All FOUR bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, plus a half-bath for guests. The master bedroom has an adjacent SITTING/OFFICE area, and the beautiful master bathroom has a double sink quartz countertop, walk in shower, soaking tub, and walk-in closet. The in-house laundry has a countertop with sink, built-in basket storage, and a custom made doggy door and doggy room! Enjoy the beautiful acreage on the covered patio, pergola and around the fire pit. SPACIOUS home and SPACIOUS acreage! A rare gem!

