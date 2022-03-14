 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $824,900

  • Updated
1 story Ravenna Model Home Replica Enhanced! Elegant entry, 13' ceilings. 22'x22' Inspiring kitchen is central to the home with an oversized granite island & walk-in pantry. Built-in double stainless steel ovens, 5 burner gas cooktop, microwave & 42" raised panel custom cabinets. The most incredible kitchen in town is open to a huge 26'x20' family room w 14' ceilings, tons of light, custom remote-controlled fireplace. The Master bath includes a 6' garden tub, separated showers, his/ her vanities, & two walk-in closets, closed off with beautiful barn style doors. 3- car garage with epoxy floor & built-in cabinets, sound system speakers in 3 rooms & wired for speakers on the20 FT patio. 8 NVR security cameras plus Ring Door Bell will convey to new owners. Rechargeable battery-operated blackout window coverings in the bonus/theatre room, & sliding barn doors on the master bathroom & dining rooms. The whole house is ADA accessible except for the pantry and includes high toilets. Beautifully upgraded beyond the model home everyplace you look!

