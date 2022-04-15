4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $815,000

This custom 4 bed/4.5 bath home is situated in South College Station's Saddle Creek Subdivision, minutes from the Towerpoint & Caprock shopping centers. The property's standout features include vaulted ceilings, a double-sided stone fireplace, wood and bricked floors, shiplap accents, and granite countertops throughout. French doors off the back of the home lead out to a covered porch with a stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen. The patio overlooks an expansive lawn with views of the private, natural pond at the property's rear boundary. Across the porte-cochere, three garage bays offer ample storage for vehicles and outdoor hobbies. Call today for additional information or to schedule a private showing!