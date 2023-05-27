This Ambit Home is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors that continue into the master bedroom. The living room features stunning cathedral ceilings and is anchored with a gas fireplace. You’ll spend plenty of time admiring the kitchen that boasts Kitchen Aid appliances, gas range, double ovens, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample custom-made cabinetry. The EXPANSIVE back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Upstairs you’ll find three additional beds, two baths, media room, and a game room! Every bedroom in your new home has a walk-in closet! Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION – ESTIMATED COMPLETION MIDDLE TO LATE MARCH. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have community events, fiber internet, plus 20 to 30 feet of privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home. You'll also find quality outdoor amenities such as natural playscapes, pavilion, ponds stocked for fishing, and over 12 miles of trails.