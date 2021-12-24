4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

Gorgeous home located in the River Place Subdivision with a private setting of 2.78 acres. Property occupies a peaceful position yet is well situated with a short distance to TAMU. This property is presented in an excellent, immaculate nurtured condition with 4 spacious bedrooms to include a private master en-suite. There is an additional bonus/bedroom suite over the 2-car garage section. 3 full bathrooms have granite vanities, tiled floors and bath/shower areas. Abundant custom features are found throughout home with majestic views of the rolling like acreage and natural landscape. Beautiful custom stone treatments in kitchen, living room, eating bar. The study is adjacent to foyer complimented with glass doors. A barn and garden shed accommodates the property with RV hook up features for your convenience. Schedule your viewing of home today! https://youtu.be/W1jG-CUmu2M