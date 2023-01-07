4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

Don’t miss your chance to own this William Johnson Signature Home located in the highly desired Greens Prairie Reserve neighborhood. The functional floor plan has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms downstairs, a multi use space for formal dining or private study nook, built in desk area, and large mud space/laundry room. Upstairs offers a large open space, a full bath, and a large bonus room with a closet that could serve as another bedroom. This home uniquely offers so many spaces for storage, including an oversized pantry located under the stairs with ample space. The kitchen is equipped with a gas range, island, double ovens, and beautiful cabinetry. Back patio will be entertainment ready with an outdoor kitchen. Master suite includes a walk-in shower, a standalone tub, and a closet that connects to the laundry room with a door that can be locked for privacy. House is built to be functional and efficient with two tankless water heaters, pre-wired for fiber internet connections and alarm system, plus more. Greens Prairie Reserve is planned to have privacy buffers between the back of nearly every home as well as several outdoor amenities such as over 12 miles of trails that will wind through the 370 acre development, a pavilion to serve as a community event center, several ponds stocked for fishing, and more.