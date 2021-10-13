Want to live on land-but still have to convenience of city life? Thinking about no rear neighbors but don't want to mess with a septic tank?Would love to have a nice home on an acre but not walk a mile to the mailbox? This beautiful home was built to entertain both family and friends inside and out! 3 living areas, formal dining area, kitchen large covered patio and 2 half baths are downstairs. Every room has a view to the shade treed, terraced back yard. Upstairs is the living quarters complete with an office/homework nook at the top of the stairs, a private office, large laundry with sink and room for multiple washer/dryers. Every bedroom has a private bath or jack and jill set up. The master has an amazing wrap around private porch perfect for morning coffee or an afternoon beverage. Situated on a 1.25 acre lot on a cul de sac in Pebble creek right next to the golf course-you will not find a lot like this in town every again! Truly a gem that only comes around ever so often!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900
