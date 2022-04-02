4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900

This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades and settled in the highly desired Greens Prairie neighborhood. Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with wood floors. The living room is anchored with a gas fireplace and boasts TOWERING ceilings. Kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with Kitchen Aide appliance package featuring gas range, double ovens, working island, walk-in pantry, and ample cabinetry including a custom bench and table! Back patio will be entertainment ready with TV hookups and a 32" outdoor grill, sink, and space for a mini fridge (fridge not provided). Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, spacious walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. Three additional beds and two baths located downstairs, and upstairs you will find a game room and ½ bath. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades.