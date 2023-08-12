Heath Townsend Homes presents one of its most popular floor plans in the new and sought after Greens Prairie Reserve subdivision! Featuring 4 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms and a half bathroom, three car garage, bonus room, and an OUTDOOR KITCHEN, oversized covered patio, this home HAS IT ALL! You'll love the large deep pantry, great master shower, and large utility room! Building homes for over 20 years in Brazos County, Heath Townsend is known for QUALITY homes. Call today for your private tour.