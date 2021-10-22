New Brazos Heritage Homes residence being constructed in the desirable Winding Creek neighborhood! With varied rooflines and much dimension the exterior of this property evokes an upscale farmhouse feel. Enter into a foyer with access to the double door study perfect for home office work. The Floorplan is designed in a 3-way split. Two spacious guest rooms with a Jack-and-Jill bath located on the left side of the residence. The heart of the home is comprised of a massive kitchen/living/dining great room with soaring ceilings. Hard surface flooring throughout the main living areas, extensive millwork, custom cabinetry and an imposing living room fireplace will all make this space luxurious, yet livable! Master suite privately positioned at rear of residence hosts a large bath with freestanding tub, oversized closet, and cross through access to the laundry room. A fourth bedroom and full bath is located on the first floor as well. Upstairs is a massive bonus room with full bath, perfect for your specific flex room needs. This gorgeous setting can be taken in from the almost 18'x18' covered back porch with out door kitchen. Nestled on more than an acre lot you'll enjoy the serenity provided by the rear privacy fence between neighbors and extra privacy created by the wooded buffer that encompasses the homesite. Don't miss the chance to capture this fabulous new construction property and call it home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,900
