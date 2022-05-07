When Magruder Homes designed this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Williams Creek Lake Estates, they had a certain buyer in mind...someone who needed space to stretch out with room for everyone in a beautiful design. Featuring an open concept living room, kitchen, and dining room with wood-look tile, a split floor plan, custom cabinetry, and Quartz counters throughout, this home appeals with both style and substance! Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000
