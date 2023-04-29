Beautiful custom home for sale in the highly desired Castlegate 2 community. Walk through the front door and be welcomed by a custom home where no detail was overlooked. Throughout the home you will find gorgeous tile floors, raised ceilings, crown molding, lovely granite counter tops, ample beautiful cabinetry, and more. This beautiful home also provides all the rooms a buyer would need…a study, over-sized living room, mud room area, bonus flex room, downstairs game room with a craft room attached, spacious bedrooms, and two laundry rooms (one upstairs and one downstairs). When you travel out the back door you will be greeted by a welcoming covered back patio and gorgeous spa and pool. Do not hesitate on the opportunity to own this gorgeous piece of South College Station real estate!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000
