4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000

Your own get away in the heart of Castlegate! As you enter through the enormous iron front door, you are greeted by a stunning entry & an open concept entertainer's dream w/ a formal dining room large enough to house a 12 foot table. The living room is spacious & boasts raised ceilings, built in entertainment area, & rock fireplace. Chef's dream kitchen w/ gorgeous cabinets, wine cooler, double ovens, storm shutters & the list goes on & on! Master is accentuated by handscraped hardwood floors, tile shower, jetted tub, & 2 spacious walk in closets! Enjoy afternoons in the salt water pool or cool off in the enclosed porch overlooking the pool! Gated w/ separate porte cache! Too many extras to mention!