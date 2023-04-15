Come home to this new build 4 bedroom 3 bath home located on a beautiful acre lot in CSISD in the private subdivision of Polo Estates, just minutes from town! This full brick home features a functional open concept floor plan that provides a formal dining, open kitchen and living, large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a private office space, additional living room or flex room, and a large laundry and mud drop area. The 2 car garage is accompanied by an additional small garage area for your riding lawn mower or golf cart! The spacious covered back porch is waiting for you to relax at the end of a long day! The property speaks for itself so come take a look at this new-build, move-in ready property that is ready for you to call home! Enjoy no city taxes!