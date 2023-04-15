Come home to this new build 4 bedroom 3 bath home located on a beautiful acre lot in CSISD in the private subdivision of Polo Estates, just minutes from town! This full brick home features a functional open concept floor plan that provides a formal dining, open kitchen and living, large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a private office space, additional living room or flex room, and a large laundry and mud drop area. The 2 car garage is accompanied by an additional small garage area for your riding lawn mower or golf cart! The spacious covered back porch is waiting for you to relax at the end of a long day! The property speaks for itself so come take a look at this new-build, move-in ready property that is ready for you to call home! Enjoy no city taxes!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A food hall is coming to College Station.
The Rev. Edward Siebert is a key figure behind the new film “The Pope’s Exorcist” starring Russell Crowe. About six years ago, Siebert bought …
Watch now as Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett arrives at Easterwood Airport on Sunday in College Station after winning low amateur in the Mast…
Terrance Moore, a 39-year-old man from Giddings, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Brazos County judge last Wednesday after he was conv…
A 16-second phone call made to Texas A&M’s Help Desk Central on Oct. 13, 2022, threatening an explosion, forced the evacuation of Kyle Fie…