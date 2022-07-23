 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000

Come home to this wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located on a beautiful acre lot in CSISD in the private subdivision of Polo Estates, just minutes from town! This house features a functional open concept floor plan that provides a formal dining, open kitchen and living, large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a private office space, additional living room or flex room, and a large laundry and mud drop area. The 2 car garage is accompanied by an additional small garage area for your riding lawn mower or golf cart! The spacious covered back porch is waiting for you to relax at the end of a long day! The property speaks for itself so come take a look at this new-build soon to be completed and ready for you to call home. Enjoy no city taxes! **Professional photos in the listing are of a similar property with the same floor plan and the selections are different.

