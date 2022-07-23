Come home to this wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located on a beautiful acre lot in CSISD in the private subdivision of Polo Estates, just minutes from town! This house features a functional open concept floor plan that provides a formal dining, open kitchen and living, large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a private office space, additional living room or flex room, and a large laundry and mud drop area. The 2 car garage is accompanied by an additional small garage area for your riding lawn mower or golf cart! The spacious covered back porch is waiting for you to relax at the end of a long day! The property speaks for itself so come take a look at this new-build soon to be completed and ready for you to call home. Enjoy no city taxes! **Professional photos in the listing are of a similar property with the same floor plan and the selections are different.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M baseball players being taken in the Major League Baseball draft has typically been a foregone conclusion. Since the MLB amateur …
One woman died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, p…
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on campus on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession o…
DALLAS — Both federal and local health experts have raised Dallas County’s COVID-19 alert levels as the highly contagious COVID-19 variant BA.…
A College Station man was arrested Monday after attempting to buy an RV with a $266,570.78 check obtained after forging his father’s signature…
The only thing hotter than the Texas heat is the collar of coaches needing a good season to keep his or her job. Luckily, none of Texas A&…
College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision
Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns…
ATLANTA — It didn’t take more than a second for all three Arkansas football players at Southeastern Conference Media Days on Wednesday to name…
Texas A&M graduates April and Jay Graham have donated $25 million to the school’s Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation announced W…
ATLANTA — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment on the recent arrest of wide receiver Ainias Smith at the Southea…