Beautiful new home on 1.008 acres in Polo Estates. With 3058 square feet of quality construction, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and is located outside the city limits which means lower taxes. Property features include: open concept floor plan, 8' threshold double door entrance, expansive windows overlooking back patio, floor to ceiling stone masonry fireplace, 14' ceiling in living room, surround sound in living room, island in kitchen with farm sink, large walk-in pantry with custom cabinetry and sink, master bathroom with soaking tub, large shower with bench seat and private toilet, custom cabinets throughout, office/bonus room. Exterior features include: stone exterior, front and back patio with tongue and grove stained ceiling, outdoor kitchen supplied with gas, surround sound on back patio, 2 car garage, propane tank and aerobic septic. Energy efficient items include foam insulation, heat pump, vinyl low E windows and a tankless water heater. Quality construction, lower tax rate and energy efficiency! Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend.
Texas A&M University saw an increase in enrollment from fall 2020, while Blinn College saw a nearly 5% decrease.
Texas A&M had to withdraw from the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31 because of season-ending injuries and COVID-19 issu…
Incredible, remarkable, magical, loved and inspiring are all words colleagues and former students used to describe Chad Cryer, who died Dec. 1…
This fall, Eric Wylie celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Element Retirement & Investment Consultants firm by surprising 10 community n…
MetroNet services are officially being offered in Bryan and will soon be offered in College Station for residents and businesses to have fiber…
ARLINGTON — The roar of 12,112 fans at AT&T Stadium was deafening as the head referee took off his headphones and walked to the center of …
Texas A&M freshman Chance Gibson, who was on the cross country and track & field teams, died in an automobile accident Saturday at 11:…
The capital murder conviction for College Station death row inmate Gabriel Hall was upheld by an appeals court last week.
Though the ink is barely dry on the Texas A&M football team's 27-player 2022 class, the Aggies are already targeting high school freshmen.